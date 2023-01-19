Kathryne Bigarel, 77, of Gouverneur

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Kathryne Bigarel, 77, passed away on Wednesday in Utica.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 21st at 12p.m. at Green Funeral Home in Gouverneur and burial to follow at Hailesboro Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Friday, 1/20, from 4 pm - 6 p.m. and Saturday, 1/21, from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. preceding the funeral service. A celebration of life will take place at the Casablanca following the burial.

