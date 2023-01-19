Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli announces run for fourth term

Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli has announced he’ll be running for a fourth term.(WWNY)
By Chad Charette
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli has announced he’ll be running for a fourth term.

He made the announcement Thursday, addressing the public at the Lowville Professional Building on North State Street.

“I’m still here. Grateful to the community that has allowed me to be their sheriff. I’m hope to continue to be for another four years,” he said.

The Sheriff pointed to the county’s ongoing opioid crisis as a key focus for his next term.

“I’m proud to have those men and women on our task force that have helped us in our community to save the lives of some of the people that unfortunately have fallen prey to that horrible disease,” Carpinelli said.

Another hot button topic: bail reform. Carpinelli said the sheriff can’t change the policy, but hopes to work with lawmakers who can.

“I’m not going to beat up anyone too hard in Albany. We all know where it came from. We’re going to try to work together hopefully with the new Governor if we have a seat at the table to be heard,” he said.

Critics of Carpinelli have branded his political views far right. He disagrees and hopes he can change that.

“I’ve never had the opportunity to sit down with others,” he said. “I welcome that with open arms. Anyone who would like to sit down with me and get to know me in a great way instead of just on the television.”

As of now, Carpinelli is running unopposed.

