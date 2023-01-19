Next Trinity Concert

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Oswego’s faculty jazz group, the Oswego Jazz Project, will take the stage to present a concert of original compositions and jazz standards. Comprising piano, saxophone, string bass and drums, the award-winning members of this quartet are recording artists and university professors known for their innovative improvisation.

Adult: $20-$26 Senior (62+): $18-$24 Military: $18-$24 Student: FREE-$3

