Next Trinity Concert

Sunday, January 22nd
A Trinity concert Series, January 22nd Sunday.
By Craig Thornton
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Oswego’s faculty jazz group, the Oswego Jazz Project, will take the stage to present a concert of original compositions and jazz standards. Comprising piano, saxophone, string bass and drums, the award-winning members of this quartet are recording artists and university professors known for their innovative improvisation.

Adult: $20-$26 Senior (62+): $18-$24 Military: $18-$24 Student: FREE-$3

