Olga O. Emerson, 89, of Watertown
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Olga O. Emerson, 89, of Meadow Street, died peacefully on January 18, 2023, at the Samaritan Medical Center.
A full obituary will be published shortly.
