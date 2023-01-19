Olga O. Emerson, 89, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Olga O. Emerson, 89, of Meadow Street, died peacefully on January 18, 2023, at the Samaritan Medical Center.

A full obituary will be published shortly.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619.  To leave a message of sympathy for her family please visit, www.lundyfunerahome.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Deborah A. Deloney, 65, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on December 23, 2022.
Deborah A. Deloney, 65, of Ogdensburg
You could call the idea a “grand slam.” From humble beginnings in an owners’ basement, to a...
A north country success story: Croghan business takes off with sales nationwide
Wade A. Oakes, 46, of Champion Street died peacefully on January 17, 2023, at the Carthage Area...
Wade A. Oakes, 46, of Carthage
Mrs. Sherri A. Derouin, 57, died Tuesday, January 17th, at her residence.
Sherri A. Derouin, 57, of Depauville

Obituaries

Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli has announced he’ll be running for a fourth term.
Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli announces run for fourth term
The Clark House in Waddington.
State grant could help turn old Waddington building into hotel
Three people fled their apartment house in Watertown Thursday afternoon.
Three people flee Stone Street apartment fire
The emergence of open source artificial intelligence and students using programs to possibly...
Some north country professors concerned about students using artificial intelligence to possibly cheat
Michael Snow
Trial for man accused of killing SUNY Potsdam student pushed back
Carthage Little Theatre presents "The Fantasticks"
Carthage Little Theatre presents ‘The Fantasticks’