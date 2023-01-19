See what’s happening at Clayton Opera House

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The popular group The Trews is coming back to the Clayton Opera House.

They’re just one of the upcoming attractions executive director Julie Garnsey tells us about.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The Trews will perform Saturday, January 28. There will be a dance floor and a cash bar.

Here’s what else is scheduled:

- Alan Doyle, formerly of Great Big Sea, on Thursday, February 16.

- A movie, “The Princess Bride,” on Friday, March 10.

- The Strictly Hip, a Tragically Hip tribute band, on Friday, March 24.

You can buy tickets and see details at claytonoperahouse.com.

