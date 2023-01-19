Sherri A. Derouin, 57, of Depauville

Mrs. Sherri A. Derouin, 57, died Tuesday, January 17th, at her residence. (Funeral Home)

DEPAUVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. Sherri A. Derouin, 57, died Tuesday, January 17th, at her residence. There will be no services at this time.

Sherri was born June 15th, 1965, in Watertown, the daughter of Charles and Nellie Barry Williams. She attended schools at South Jefferson Central and General Brown High School.

On June 16th, 2007, she married Clark Derouin in Adams. A previous marriage to Paul Morak ended in divorce.

Sherri worked for a time at Lallys Manufacturing in Adams.

She enjoyed country music, doing crafts, karaoke, and loved her dogs Socks and Paco. She especially loved her children.

Surviving besides her husband, is her mother Nellie Williams of Adams; three children, Kaleb Morak of Port Leyden, Kyle (Mariah) Morak of Burrville, and daughter Kelsey (Andrew) Morak of Castorland; one sister, Joanne (Matt) Rohde of Orwell; four brothers, Timothy (Deb) Sprague of Mannsville, Terry Sprague of Adams, Thomas (Connie) Sprague of Adams, and Charles (Lisa) Williams of Mannsville; Aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are with the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton.

