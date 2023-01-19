Sherri A. Derouin, 57, of Depauville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Mrs. Sherri A. Derouin, 57, died Tuesday, January 17th, at her residence.
Mrs. Sherri A. Derouin, 57, died Tuesday, January 17th, at her residence.(Funeral Home)

DEPAUVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. Sherri A. Derouin, 57, died Tuesday, January 17th, at her residence. There will be no services at this time.

Sherri was born June 15th, 1965, in Watertown, the daughter of Charles and Nellie Barry Williams. She attended schools at South Jefferson Central and General Brown High School.

On June 16th, 2007, she married Clark Derouin in Adams. A previous marriage to Paul Morak ended in divorce.

Sherri worked for a time at Lallys Manufacturing in Adams.

She enjoyed country music, doing crafts, karaoke, and loved her dogs Socks and Paco. She especially loved her children.

Surviving besides her husband, is her mother Nellie Williams of Adams; three children, Kaleb Morak of Port Leyden, Kyle (Mariah) Morak of Burrville, and daughter Kelsey (Andrew) Morak of Castorland; one sister, Joanne (Matt) Rohde of Orwell; four brothers, Timothy (Deb) Sprague of Mannsville, Terry Sprague of Adams, Thomas (Connie) Sprague of Adams, and Charles (Lisa) Williams of Mannsville; Aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are with the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton.

Condolences can be made at trjetty.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Candles
Olga O. Emerson, 89, of Watertown
Deborah A. Deloney, 65, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on December 23, 2022.
Deborah A. Deloney, 65, of Ogdensburg
You could call the idea a “grand slam.” From humble beginnings in an owners’ basement, to a...
A north country success story: Croghan business takes off with sales nationwide
Wade A. Oakes, 46, of Champion Street died peacefully on January 17, 2023, at the Carthage Area...
Wade A. Oakes, 46, of Carthage

Obituaries

Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli has announced he’ll be running for a fourth term.
Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli announces run for fourth term
The Clark House in Waddington.
State grant could help turn old Waddington building into hotel
Three people fled their apartment house in Watertown Thursday afternoon.
Three people flee Stone Street apartment fire
The emergence of open source artificial intelligence and students using programs to possibly...
Some north country professors concerned about students using artificial intelligence to possibly cheat
Michael Snow
Trial for man accused of killing SUNY Potsdam student pushed back
Carthage Little Theatre presents "The Fantasticks"
Carthage Little Theatre presents ‘The Fantasticks’