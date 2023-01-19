State grant could help turn old Waddington building into hotel

The Clark House in Waddington.
By Sean Brynda
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Waddington, New York (WWNY) - An older building in Waddington could get a makeover with state money.

The Clark House has been part of the community for more than a hundred years, and Waddington officials are asking the state to provide RestoreNY funds for it to become a hotel.

The project would put a new roof on the building, add a new heating system, and improve bathrooms.

A public hearing on the project is set for Thursday night.

“This is an opportunity for the public to come out and see the plans, and to make any comment that we need to put into the grant,” said Mayor Michael Zagrobelny.

The village already has its Downtown State Resilience and Economic Development project underway. When that’s finished, the Clark House renovations will begin.

