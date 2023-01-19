Three people flee Stone Street apartment fire

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Three people fled their apartment house in Watertown Thursday afternoon.

Flames were reported at 205 Stone Street around 2:45 p.m.

Tenants at the scene told 7 News there are two units in the building. Richard Clay said he and his ex wife live on the ground floor, and another man lived upstairs where the flames broke out.

“Eric came running downstairs, said ‘fire, fire!’ I said where, he said ‘up in my apartment.’ I went up, sent everybody out, waiting for the fire department to grab his cat, then I waited outside and they just put it out,” Clay said.

The upstairs resident, Eric Vawter, said he was happy he saved his cat, but concerned about having no place to live. He said there were no other pets in his unit.

So far, no word on what may have caused the fire or the extent of the damage.

