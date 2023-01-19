Trial for man accused of killing SUNY Potsdam student pushed back

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County murder trial won’t get underway this month.

Michael Snow of Massena faces a second-degree murder charge after the shooting death of Elizabeth Howell in February of last year near SUNY Potsdam.

According to St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua, the murder trial was expected to start January 23rd, but is now pushed back at the request of both the prosecution and defense, as the pretrial process hasn’t been completed.

There’s no new date set for when the trial could begin.

