Trial for man accused of killing SUNY Potsdam student pushed back

Michael Snow
Michael Snow(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County murder trial won’t get underway this month.

Michael Snow of Massena faces a second-degree murder charge after the shooting death of Elizabeth Howell in February of last year near SUNY Potsdam.

According to St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua, the murder trial was expected to start January 23rd, but is now pushed back at the request of both the prosecution and defense, as the pretrial process hasn’t been completed.

There’s no new date set for when the trial could begin.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Moderna vaccine.
“Null, void, and of no effect.” Says Supreme Court Judge who ruled against the vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
A Watertown woman who has found herself homeless for years, in her own words.
Homeless woman urges Watertown lawmakers to help: ‘I’m not trash’
There were no injuries reported in a three vehicle crash in the City of Watertown on the Court...
3 vehicles crash on Watertown’s Court Street bridge
A father who lied to co-workers and friends that his four year old son had died of leukemia...
Father who lied about son’s death admits to crimes
U.S. Route 11 shutdown in St. Lawrence after a crash Tuesday afternoon.
Slick road conditions could be to blame in crash that closed Route 11 near Potsdam

Latest News

Carthage Little Theatre presents "The Fantasticks"
Carthage Little Theatre presents ‘The Fantasticks’
Carthage Little Theatre presents "The Fantasticks"
Carthage Little Theatre presents "The Fantasticks"
A home on State Route 12E near Three Mile Bay was damaged in a Thursday morning fire.
Fire damages Three Mile Bay home
Travel Advisory
Travel advisory issued for Lewis County