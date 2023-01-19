Wade A. Oakes, 46, of Carthage

Wade A. Oakes, 46, of Champion Street died peacefully on January 17, 2023, at the Carthage Area Hospital. (Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Wade A. Oakes, 46, of Champion Street died peacefully on January 17, 2023, at the Carthage Area Hospital. He was born on February 3, 1976, in Carthage, NY to John G. & Donna (Chisamore) Oakes.

Wade graduated from Carthage High School in 1994. He served in the United States Army for a short period of time. He owned and operated his own Landscaping Business, Oakes Landscaping.

A marriage to Sharon Dasno ended in divorce.

He is survived by his parents, Donna & John Oakes, both of Carthage; a daughter, Logan (Abby Howland) Oakes, Watertown; and a brother John, J. (Jennie Monnat) Oakes, Watertown; a niece, Zoey, and a nephew, Reid.

Wade loved bowling, fishing, golfing and trapping he enjoyed anything outdoors in nature, especially his landscaping business.

Per his wishes, he will be cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring. He will be laid to rest in the Fairview Cemetery at a late date. Donations in his memory can be made to his daughter; Logan Oakes- Attention: Daniel Baker, 118 Teneyck Street, Watertown, NY 13601.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. To leave a message of sympathy for his family please visit, www.lundyfunerahome.com

