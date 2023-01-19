Winter weather advisories & slippery conditions today

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A low-pressure system is bringing us more unsettled weather, again as mixed precipitation.

Winter weather advisories are in effect throughout the north country.

An advisory for Jefferson and Lewis counties is posted from 10 a.m. today until 6 a.m. on Friday. An advisory for St. Lawrence County is in effect from 1 p.m. today until 1 p.m. Friday.

Temperatures will be right around the freezing point when precipitation moves in during the late morning and early afternoon. That opens the possibility for sleet, freezing rain, and snow.

It should change to mostly rain toward evening for Jefferson and Lewis counties and snow for St. Lawrence County.

Roads could become slippery, so allow yourself extra travel time and maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead of you.

Today’s highs will be in the mid-30s.

Mixed precipitation continues overnight. Lows will be in the low 30s.

Snow is expected late Friday. Highs will be in the low 30s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of snow. Highs will be around 30.

There’s a 50% chance of snow on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

There’s a chance of snow on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 30s all three days.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.