Arts All-Star: Eric Gayne

Arts All-Star: Eric Gayne
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 7:50 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - One of the things Eric Gayne enjoys about music is that it lets you explore different genres.

“It’s just this ability to hop around and experience new things,” he said.

The vocalist and musician from Sackets Harbor is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.

He says he’s applied to multiple colleges. “I want to go for microbiology and continue to medical research, which has been a passion of mine for a long time,” he said.

Watch the video to hear him sing and to learn more about him.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Moderna vaccine.
“Null, void, and of no effect.” Says Supreme Court Judge who ruled against the vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
A Watertown woman who has found herself homeless for years, in her own words.
Homeless woman urges Watertown lawmakers to help: ‘I’m not trash’
Authorities are investigating after a Colorado man was hospitalized from eating rat poison in a...
Rat poison found in man’s Taco Bell meal, authorities say
Michael Snow
Trial for man accused of killing SUNY Potsdam student pushed back
A home on State Route 12E near Three Mile Bay was damaged in a Thursday morning fire.
Fire damages Three Mile Bay home

Latest News

Arts All-Star: Eric Gayne
Career-Tech All-Star: James Hayden
Career-Tech All-Star: James Hayden
Career-Tech All-Star: James Hayden
Academic All-Star: Sara Miller
Academic All-Star: Sara Miller