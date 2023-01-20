Arts All-Star: Eric Gayne

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - One of the things Eric Gayne enjoys about music is that it lets you explore different genres.

“It’s just this ability to hop around and experience new things,” he said.

The vocalist and musician from Sackets Harbor is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.

He says he’s applied to multiple colleges. “I want to go for microbiology and continue to medical research, which has been a passion of mine for a long time,” he said.

Watch the video to hear him sing and to learn more about him.

