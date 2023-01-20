Athlete of the Week: Maddy Moore

By Mel Busler
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a volleyball player from Indian River who is putting up big numbers in assists and service points. This talented volleyball setter earns this week’s title.

Maddy Moore has put together an impressive season so far.

Among her recent performances, 18 service points, 3 aces, 23 assists and 13 digs in a win over South Jefferson, 35 assists, 18 digs and 14 service points in a victory over Thousand Islands, and 26 assists, 15 service points and 5 digs in a win over Watertown.

That’s just a sampling that this super senior setter has put together this season.

Maddy is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for January 20, 2023.

You can hear from her and see her in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

