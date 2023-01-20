Aviation training could increase noise levels at Fort Drum

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - It could get noisy next week and in early February for people who live or work near Fort Drum’s Range 48.

Post officials say the New York National Guard’s 174th Attack Wing will train at that range on January 24 and again February 1-3.

The training involves several large munitions, including heavy bomb drops, so people can expect more noise than usual.

