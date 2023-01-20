Beatrice McEathron, 95, of Oswegatchie

Beatrice McEathron, age 95, of Oswegatchie, NY, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023 at Carthage Area Hospital. (Funeral Home)

There will be calling hours for Beatrice on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 from 12:00-2:00 p.m. at French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Her funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. John Frary officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Edwards. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Beatrice McEathron born in Edwards, NY on August 1st 1927. Daughter of Albert & Maude Skeldon. Beatrice was the 1st member of her family to be born in the United States, her parents Albert and Maude immigrated from Ottawa, Canada to Edwards, NY in 1926. At the age of 17 went to N.Y.C. worked for Western Union, then was hired by Ed Wright Ginsberg as a mailroom clerk for 3 years. Returned home then went to work for United Helpers Home in Ogdensburg, NY taking care of 19 boys. Then worked for Crystal Palace in Gouverneur until she married her husband Harold E on April 30th, 1948 lived in Harrisville, NY. Moved to Oswegatchie, NY in 1954 and was a nurse’s aide at Clifton-Fine Hospital, Star Lake, NY retiring after 32 years of service.

She was predeceased by her loving husband of 53 years Harold Edward in 2001 and her brothers Lennis, James, Harvey, Edmond, Clarence, Douglas and sisters Grace, Caroline, Celinda and Eleanor and a Great Grandson Joshua. Survived by a brother Allen Skeldon, Leesburg, FL. In Oswegatchie, NY she raised with her husband 6 children whom she is survived by including daughter Dolores (Ray)- Kissimmee FL, Twin sons Harold J (Donna)- Murfreesboro TN, Herbert W (Ida) Millerton NY, daughter Diane (Tom) El Cajon CA, daughter Helen (Chuck) Wasilla AK and Lyle (Amy) Carthage NY along with 14 Grandchildren Denise, Renee, Kelly, Kimberly, Melissa, Natasha, Jennifer, Aprelle, Crystal, Carrie, Desiree, Ariel, Phillip and Andrew, 24 Great Grandchildren Deanna, Michael, Charie, Jessica, Madison, Olivia, Emily, Islay, Bridget, Bradley, Lillyan, Sidney, Kaleb, Katrina, Sydney, Benton, Charlie, Leilani, Keegan, Abigail, James, Mia, Lexi and Lane, 2 Great Great Grandchildren Isabell and Gabriela.

Beatrice was a member of the red hat society, enjoyed putting puzzles together, watching birds at her bird feeder, mowing the grass and using her snow blower even when she was 94. Her favorite spread was Maple Cream made by her favorite nephew Paul (Angie) Skeldon on pancakes, toast and muffins.

