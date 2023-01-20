Donald B. Nichols, 92, formerly of Fowler

FOWLER, New York (WWNY) - Donald B. Nichols, 92, formerly of Fowler, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 in Buffalo.

There are no funeral services and burial will be private in Maple Grove Cemetery in Richville with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.

Donald was born in West Virginia on August 30, 1930, the son of Scott and Mary (Young) Nichols.

He worked in the coal mines of West Virginia and eventually settled in northern New York. Don worked at the paper mill in Natural Dam and owned/operated Nichol’s Exxon in Gouverneur. He enjoyed fishing and going camping.

Don married Marlene Hanratty in 2011 and she passed away in 2014. He was previously married to Cora Taylor who also predeceased him.

He is survived by his companion Alta O’Riley children Linda and Fred Johnson, Betty Scott, Dana Nichols, all of Ohio, Vicki and Frank Girardin of Washington, Elizabeth and Charlie Bowman of Iowa, 18 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Don is predeceased by his parents, his wives, his son Douglas Nichols, 2 grandchildren, a great grandchild, several brothers and sisters.

