Everett J. Dibble Sr., 89, of Ogdensburg

Everett J. Dibble Sr., age 89 of the Stone Church Road Ogdensburg passed away at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center on January 20, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. (Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Everett J. Dibble Sr., age 89 of the Stone Church Road Ogdensburg will be held at 12:00pm on Friday (January 27, 2023) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Pastor David Hart officiating. Burial will follow at the Stone Church Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held also on Friday from 10:00am to the time of the service at the funeral home. Mr. Dibble passed away at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center on January 20, 2023 surrounded by his loving family.

Surviving is his wife Lila; two sons Everett (Debra) Dibble of Ogdensburg and Kevin Dibble of Gouverneur; three daughters Marlene Clark, Sally Hughes and Kimberly Kerr all of Ogdensburg; a brother William Dibble of Ogdensburg; several grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews & cousins.

He was predeceased by four brothers Howard, Harold, Lawrence and Stanley Dibble and a sister Joyce Lockhart.

Everett was born on August 21, 1933 in Chateauguay, a son of the late Frank & Stella (Barnes) Dibble. He attended a one room school house in River Hill, and was married to Gladys Sawatis in 1953. That marriage later ended in 1963, and he was again married to Lila Blair in 1965. Everett worked most of his life at milk plants and Dairylee until 1976 when he went to work at Losurdo Foods in Heuvelton. He retired from there in 1996. Soon after he found the desire to again be employed and went to work as a longshoreman for the port of Ogdensburg for a few more years.

Everett lived on Lafayette Street in Ogdensburg until he built his own home in 1979 on the Stone Church Road. He enjoyed surgeon fishing, boating, woodworking and spending time with his grandchildren, especially taking them fishing. He was a member of the Presbyterian Stone Church and a men’s bowling league in his younger years.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Presbyterian Stone Church, 533 Stone Church Road, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.