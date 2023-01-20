Highlights & scores: Colton-Pierrepont takes 2 over Parishville-Hopkinton

COLTON, New York (WWNY) - It was a basketball doubleheader at Colton-Pierrepont Thursday night as Parishville-Hopkinton came to town for Northern Athletic Conference action.

On the boys’ side, Oliver Johnson off the screen dishes to Eric Friedel for the corner 3. It’s 11-7 Colts.

Ethan VanBrocklin feeds out to Friedel again for another 3-bomb.

Harlee Besio ropes in the shot.

Friedel again from the arc -- can’t miss!

Friedel to Ian Graham with a floater in the lane.

Trent Briggs stops the streak with a free-throw — and a 3-pointer.

Nate Phippen to Nate White for 2.

Friedel, with his fifth trifecta, led all scorers with 19 points.

Colts went on to beat the Panthers 47-27,

In the girls’ game, Emma Phippen connects with Gabrielle Parker in the paint. The Panthers open with a 6-0 lead.

Ashley Woods shoots off the dribble to put the Colts on the board.

MaryGrace Guiney resets for the shot in the paint. It’s 8-2 Panthers.

Alexis Garcia to Morgan Cole for the bucket.

Garcia from the corner; Riley Cole with the putback. It’s still 10-6 Panthers.

Bailey Warren to the rack and roll.

Phippen with the swish for 2 of her game-best 15 points.

But the Colts rally in the second half and overtake the Panthers 39-29.

Thursday’s local scores

Boys’ high school basketball

Chateaugay 69, Madrid-Waddington 51

St. Lawrence Central 59, St. Regis Falls 38

Colton-Pierrepont 47, Parishville-Hopkinton 27

Malone 59, Massena 46

Girls’ high school basketball

Colton-Pierrepont 39, Parishville-Hopkinton 29

St. Lawrence Central 43, St. Regis Falls 31

Malone 62, Salmon River 20

Canton 48, OFA 40

Massena 58, Potsdam 40

Long Lake 32, Tupper Lake 24

Boys’ high school hockey

Salmon River 11, Norwood-Norfolk 4

Girls’ high school hockey

Potsdam 4, Malone 1

