In honor of local bowler Wade Oakes

In honor of Wade Oakes
By Mel Busler
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 7:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Every week I read off scores for our bowling report. I’ve read many names over the years and believe or not, it seems I get to know the bowlers even though for the most part I’ve never met them.

That’s the case with Wade Oakes of Carthage, who passed away earlier this week at the age of 46.

I’ve said Wade’s name over the years, and rightly so. He started bowling as a youth at the old Carthage Bowl. He eventually would call Lewis Lanes his house.

He bowled almost every night as a league bowler and sub. Wade was a member of the Watertown 700 Club.

A consistent 700 bowler and a perfect game artist, his name was on the list this week. Wade had his own snow removal and lawn care business.

There will be a celebration of life event in the spring. The bowling community is a tight-knit group. Wade Oakes will be missed.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Moderna vaccine.
“Null, void, and of no effect.” Says Supreme Court Judge who ruled against the vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
A Watertown woman who has found herself homeless for years, in her own words.
Homeless woman urges Watertown lawmakers to help: ‘I’m not trash’
Authorities are investigating after a Colorado man was hospitalized from eating rat poison in a...
Rat poison found in man’s Taco Bell meal, authorities say
Michael Snow
Trial for man accused of killing SUNY Potsdam student pushed back
A home on State Route 12E near Three Mile Bay was damaged in a Thursday morning fire.
Fire damages Three Mile Bay home

Latest News

The Indian River volleyball team is near the top in the Frontier League.
Indian River volleyball team sets sights on sectional title
The Colts' Eric Friedel shoots and scores for 3 at Colton-Pierrepont faced off Thursday against...
Highlights & scores: Colton-Pierrepont takes 2 over Parishville-Hopkinton
Highlights & scores: Colton-Pierrepont takes 2 over Parishville-Hopkinton
Indian River volleyball team