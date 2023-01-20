In honor of local bowler Wade Oakes

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Every week I read off scores for our bowling report. I’ve read many names over the years and believe or not, it seems I get to know the bowlers even though for the most part I’ve never met them.

That’s the case with Wade Oakes of Carthage, who passed away earlier this week at the age of 46.

I’ve said Wade’s name over the years, and rightly so. He started bowling as a youth at the old Carthage Bowl. He eventually would call Lewis Lanes his house.

He bowled almost every night as a league bowler and sub. Wade was a member of the Watertown 700 Club.

A consistent 700 bowler and a perfect game artist, his name was on the list this week. Wade had his own snow removal and lawn care business.

There will be a celebration of life event in the spring. The bowling community is a tight-knit group. Wade Oakes will be missed.

