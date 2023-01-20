Howard K. Shettleton,75, of Black River

Howard K. Shettleton,75, of Pinewood Drive, Black River, passed away on Tuesday, January 17,2023 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. (Funeral Home)

BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - Howard K. Shettleton,75, of Pinewood Drive, Black River, passed away on Tuesday, January 17,2023 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.

Howard was born on August 5,1947 in Carthage, the son of the late Kenneth L. and Clara B. (Trombley) Shettleton. He was a graduate of Carthage Central High School. He was a fire driver for the Carthage Fire Department before starting his nursing career. He married the former Lynne Guyton on October 28,1988 at the Bethany Methodist Church in Watertown. A previous marriage to Ramona Boliver ended in divorce. Lynne, a former employee of Mercy Hospital passed away on November 7, 1999. For many years, Howard was a Nursing Assistant at Mercy Hospital in Watertown before becoming disabled.

Howard loved playing his guitar with his family and listening to country music. He was an exempt member of the Carthage Vol. Fire Dept.

He is survived by one daughter: Tammy L. Mayer of Skaneateles, two grandchildren; Grace and Braydon Mayer and a brother and his wife: Kevin and Tina Shettleton of Carthage.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, January 26th from 4-7pm at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home in Carthage. Spring burial will be in Black River Cemetery. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

