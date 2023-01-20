Indian River volleyball team sets sights on sectional title

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - The Indian River volleyball team is near the top of the Frontier League as far as programs are concerned.

It’s been a steady climb for the Warriors.

The Lady Warriors are currently 9-1 on the season and have become a force in Frontier League volleyball.

The players certainly see the improvement. It can be measured both on and off the court.

Indian River hopes it all ends in a sectional title this season.

