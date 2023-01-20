Jonas Scott LaComb, 39, of Carthage

Jonas Scott LaComb, 39, of the Crowner Road, Carthage, was stricken suddenly and died early Friday morning, January 20, 2023 at his residence. (Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Jonas Scott LaComb, 39, of the Crowner Road, Carthage, was stricken suddenly and died early Friday morning, January 20, 2023 at his residence.

Jonas was born on March 26, 1983 in Carthage, the son of Joseph M. and Cindy S. (Schermerhorn) LaComb. He attended schools here in Carthage. He worked for Stephano’s Pizza for 15 years helping with delivery and prep work. He was currently working at Hall Pass Tavern in West Carthage as their main chef and cook.

He was a huge fan of the New York Giants.

He is survived by his parents, Joseph and Cindy LaComb of Carthage; two sisters: Cindy S. Gay of Watertown and Jacey J. LaComb of Carthage; three half siblings Joseph M. LaComb Jr. of Maine, Christine Overy of Wyoming, and Frank LaComb of Massena and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is predeceased by a sister, Sallie-Jo L. LaComb.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday, January 24 from 3-7pm at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home in Carthage. Spring burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Carthage.

