Jonas Scott LaComb, 39, of Carthage

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Jonas Scott LaComb, 39, of the Crowner Road, Carthage, was stricken suddenly and died early...
Jonas Scott LaComb, 39, of the Crowner Road, Carthage, was stricken suddenly and died early Friday morning, January 20, 2023 at his residence.(Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Jonas Scott LaComb, 39, of the Crowner Road, Carthage, was stricken suddenly and died early Friday morning, January 20, 2023 at his residence.

Jonas was born on March 26, 1983 in Carthage, the son of Joseph M. and Cindy S. (Schermerhorn) LaComb. He attended schools here in Carthage. He worked for Stephano’s Pizza for 15 years helping with delivery and prep work. He was currently working at Hall Pass Tavern in West Carthage as their main chef and cook.

He was a huge fan of the New York Giants.

He is survived by his parents, Joseph and Cindy LaComb of Carthage; two sisters: Cindy S. Gay of Watertown and Jacey J. LaComb of Carthage; three half siblings Joseph M. LaComb Jr. of Maine, Christine Overy of Wyoming, and Frank LaComb of Massena and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is predeceased by a sister, Sallie-Jo L. LaComb.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday, January 24 from 3-7pm at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home in Carthage. Spring burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Carthage.

To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Ogdemsburg History Museum
Ogdensburg History Museum receives $10K to bring technological upgrades to the museum
Teena M. Washburn, age 68 of Ogdensburg passed away on Wednesday (January 18, 2023) at Claxton...
Teena M. Washburn, 68 of Ogdensburg
What typically takes years of prep for a small business, the City of Watertown aims to do in...
What’s next? That’s the question as the City of Watertown prepares to open the Watertown Golf Club this spring
Gouverneur Town Supervisor David Spilman Jr. and Village Mayor Ron McDougall are putting...
A plan to save a piece of Gouverneur history

Obituaries

This week on Blast from the Past, we head to the hill where people were sledding Thompson Park...
Blast from the Past: Sledding at Thompson Park in 1999
Donald B. Nichols, 92, formerly of Fowler, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 in Buffalo.
Donald B. Nichols, 92, formerly of Fowler
Ask the Pharmacist - Originally Aired, Thursday, January 19
Candles
Carolyn A. Jones, 73, of Massena
Howard K. Shettleton,75, of Pinewood Drive, Black River, passed away on Tuesday, January...
Howard K. Shettleton,75, of Black River
Candles
Sister Kathleen Mary DeBoalt SSJ, 72