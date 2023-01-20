Ogdensburg History Museum receives $10K to bring technological upgrades to the museum

Ogdemsburg History Museum
Ogdemsburg History Museum(wwny)
By Ashley Seybolt
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The Ogdensburg History Museum is getting a helping hand to enhance the museum and its exhibits.

The Northern New York Community Foundation has awarded the museum a $10 thousand technology grant, which the museum says will go towards enhancing exhibits, and their accessibility.

“The technology will be utilized with exhibits to provide videos, virtual reality tours, audio and interactive games to enhance the learning experience and provide different learning modalities for our visitors,” said Ogdensburg History Museum President Julie Madlin, “We also intend to use technology to increase accessibility to local history for people with disabilities and children.”

Madlin says the donation helps the museum attain its goal to preserve and interpret the “unique cultural heritage” that makes Ogdensburg special.

