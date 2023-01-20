Richard V Manning, 78, of Parishville

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Richard V Manning, age 78, of Parishville, New York passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at the Canton Potsdam Hospital. A mass of christian burial will be held on Friday, January 27th at 11 am at St. Patrick’s Church in Colton, NY with Rev. Joseph Giroux celebrant. Burial will take place in the spring at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Parishville, NY. Friends may call at the Garner Funeral Service on Thursday, January 26th from 4-7 pm.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://urldefense.com/v3/__http://www.garnerfh.com__;!!M2D_dUfSiN4E!M0dO-LnSl6YwoC_cGPYppmVc78FHT7RCgAGGUZCxvXDNcjyoclymfmNDH80Gjdf9T_J1nhmV01gHXoVq_H7-He86sKHd8LzJwg$ [garnerfh[.]com] for the Manning family. A full obituary will follow soon.

