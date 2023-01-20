Ronald D. Monnat, 74, of Watertown

Ronald D. Monnat, 74, Leray St., passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at home, under the loving care of his family and Jefferson County Hospice. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ronald D. Monnat, 74, Leray St., passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at home, under the loving care of his family and Jefferson County Hospice.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, January 22, 2023 from 1pm - 4pm at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. A prayer service will take place on Monday, January 23, 2023 at 9:15am at the funeral home, followed by a 10:00 Mass at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery with military honors.

Ronald was born on April 16, 1948, to the late Sherman D. and Ruth E. (Simpson) Monnat. He graduated from Indian River Central School in June of 1965. Following graduation in September of 1965, he enlisted in the United States Navy, honorably serving twice in Vietnam. A decorated soldier, he received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal including three Bronze Star Medals, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device in 1960, and the Meritorious Unit Commendation Medal. He was honorably discharged as a Petty Officer Third Class in 1969.

Following his military service, he worked on the family farm and at the St. Regis Paper Company until being initiated into the Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 117 in Watertown on February 21, 1974. He worked throughout the north country at industrial plants, paper mills, hospitals, schools, prisons, and the Nuclear Power Plant and Steam Station in Oswego and the Eisenhower Lock in Massena as a pipefitter, piper welder, foreman, area foreman, and general foreman. He held positions in local 117 as Recording Secretary, executive board Vice President and President until a merge with local 73 in Oswego in 1987. He then held the position of Business Agent until his retirement in 2005. He also held positions as member of the Jefferson Lewis Workforce Investment Board of Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence Central Trades and Labor Council, and was past President of the St. Lawrence Valley Building Trades.

Following his retirement, he was involved with Jefferson County Democratic Committee and Jefferson County Board of Elections as a Polling Inspector.

Previous marriages ended in divorce until he married Maureen “Moe” Tifft in Watertown on May 16, 1987. Maureen predeceased him on May 29, 2003. He married Connie Wilson on December 9, 2022.

Ronald enjoyed golfing and in his early years he raced stock cars on dirt tracks. He was a Nascar and Buffalo Bills NFL fan Ron enjoyed traveling, supporting local businesses and spending time with family and friends. He will be remembered for his sense of humor which remained until the end.

Survivors include his wife, Connie Wilson and her family; a daughter, Rhonda Monnat of Evans Mills; two sons, Robert Monnat of Evans Mills and Duane (Kristen) Flint of Constantia, NY; a stepson, Thomas (Lisa) Wilson of Depauville; three grandsons, two granddaughters, and three great- granddaughters.

Memorial donations in Ronald’s memory may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County or St. Patrick’s Church.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

