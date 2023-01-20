Sister Kathleen Mary DeBoalt SSJ, 72

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sister Kathleen Mary DeBoalt SSJ died January 18, 2023, at the St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse, N.Y. at the age of 72.

She was born February 9, 1950 in Syracuse, N.Y., daughter of Francis DeBoalt and Mary (Pizio) DeBoalt.

Sister Kathleen Mary graduated from North Syracuse High School in 1968. She continued her studies at SUNY Oswego earning a Bachelor of Science degree in 1972. She later continued graduate studies at Nazareth College in Rochester earning a Masters of Science Degree. Upon completing her first degree and receiving her New York State Certification, she taught Kindergarten at Harrisville Central School until 1981. She entered the Sisters of St. Joseph in Watertown on September 7, 1981. She made her First Profession of Vows on February 24, 1985, and her Final Profession on August 18, 1990. Father Thomas Robillard was the celebrant for both professions.

Sister Kathleen was a Primary Teacher throughout her long teaching ministry. She retired from the classroom in June, 2022, but continued to work part time at IHC Elementary in the library and Faith Formation program. Throughout those many years, she taught at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart School, Watertown, St. James School, Gouverneur, St. Augustine’s School, Peru, and in her last years at Immaculate Heart Elementary in Watertown. In addition to her teaching ministry, she served as Director of the Sisters of St. Joseph Associate Program and was a member of the Sisters of St. Joseph Leadership Team.

Sister Kathleen Mary DeBoalt is survived by her brothers John (Charlotte) Lake Boneparte, NY, and Thomas (Debbie) Granby, CO. She is also survived by her nieces Megan Rajkovick, Jessica Brevik and her nephews Dan DeBoalt and Phillip DeBoalt as well as six grandnieces and grandnephews.

She is predeceased by her parents Francis and Mary DeBoalt.

Funeral arrangements are with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc. Waking hours will be at the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse Chapel on January 23 in the afternoon from 2:00 – 4:30 pm. The funeral liturgy will be held at the Motherhouse Chapel on January 24 at 2:00 pm. Bishop Terry R. LaValley will be the celebrant and Rev. Mickey Demo will be the homilist.

Contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 1425 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

