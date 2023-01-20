Some fog, with rain & snow changing to all snow

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mixed precipitation early this morning will change to mainly snow. Roads and other surfaces could be slick through the transition.

There’s also fog to watch out for.

A winter weather advisory for St. Lawrence County and parts of the Adirondacks is in effect until 1 p.m.

Snow will be off and on. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-30s.

Snow tapers off overnight. Lows will be in the low 20s.

It will be dry and mostly cloudy on Saturday. It will be in the 20s most of the day. Highs will be around 30.

It will be dry for the first part of Sunday, with snow and rain expected in the afternoon and snow that night. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-30s.

There’s a 40% chance of snow on Monday. Highs will be around 30.

It will be cloudy and 35 on Tuesday.

Wednesday will have a mix of rain and snow. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of snow. Highs will be in the upper 20s.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.