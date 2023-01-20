Some fog, with rain & snow changing to all snow

Friday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:06 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mixed precipitation early this morning will change to mainly snow. Roads and other surfaces could be slick through the transition.

There’s also fog to watch out for.

A winter weather advisory for St. Lawrence County and parts of the Adirondacks is in effect until 1 p.m.

Snow will be off and on. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-30s.

Snow tapers off overnight. Lows will be in the low 20s.

It will be dry and mostly cloudy on Saturday. It will be in the 20s most of the day. Highs will be around 30.

It will be dry for the first part of Sunday, with snow and rain expected in the afternoon and snow that night. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-30s.

There’s a 40% chance of snow on Monday. Highs will be around 30.

It will be cloudy and 35 on Tuesday.

Wednesday will have a mix of rain and snow. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of snow. Highs will be in the upper 20s.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Moderna vaccine.
“Null, void, and of no effect.” Says Supreme Court Judge who ruled against the vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
A Watertown woman who has found herself homeless for years, in her own words.
Homeless woman urges Watertown lawmakers to help: ‘I’m not trash’
Authorities are investigating after a Colorado man was hospitalized from eating rat poison in a...
Rat poison found in man’s Taco Bell meal, authorities say
Michael Snow
Trial for man accused of killing SUNY Potsdam student pushed back
A home on State Route 12E near Three Mile Bay was damaged in a Thursday morning fire.
Fire damages Three Mile Bay home

Latest News

7-day forecast
Friday AM weather
7 day
Some snow tomorrow
7 day
wwny 6pm weather
7-day forecast
Thursday noon weather