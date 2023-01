WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Low pressure will keep the area unsettled tonight and tomorrow. Expect a wintry mix overnight with lows around freezing.

Snow is likely on Friday. A few inches of accumulation is possible. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20′s by evening.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 30′s.

More rain and snow is expected on Sunday.

