State completes investigation into Samaritan Summit Village death

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A state investigation concluded that a Samaritan Summit Village skilled nursing facility resident died in October because of a lack of one-on-one supervision.

The resident, who had dementia and a history of wandering, refused to wear a monitoring device called a Wanderguard despite several attempts by staff, the Department of Health investigation showed.

The resident became agitated and combative whenever staff tried to put the device on. The resident repeatedly insisted on going home.

Within hours of being admitted to the facility on October 14, the resident left the building and was found on the steps of another building with a bruise on her forehead. A family member had discovered the resident was no longer in their room.

The resident was taken to Samaritan Medical Center, was diagnosed with a frontal lobe hemorrhage, and died five days later.

The resident was admitted to the nursing home the day after being found wandering the streets by sheriff’s deputies and taken to the hospital.

In response, the hospital said residents who refuse to wear a Wanderguard will be supervised one on one until the device can be placed on the person.

