State completes investigation into Samaritan Summit Village death

Samaritan Summit Village
Samaritan Summit Village(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A state investigation concluded that a Samaritan Summit Village skilled nursing facility resident died in October because of a lack of one-on-one supervision.

The resident, who had dementia and a history of wandering, refused to wear a monitoring device called a Wanderguard despite several attempts by staff, the Department of Health investigation showed.

The resident became agitated and combative whenever staff tried to put the device on. The resident repeatedly insisted on going home.

Within hours of being admitted to the facility on October 14, the resident left the building and was found on the steps of another building with a bruise on her forehead. A family member had discovered the resident was no longer in their room.

The resident was taken to Samaritan Medical Center, was diagnosed with a frontal lobe hemorrhage, and died five days later.

The resident was admitted to the nursing home the day after being found wandering the streets by sheriff’s deputies and taken to the hospital.

In response, the hospital said residents who refuse to wear a Wanderguard will be supervised one on one until the device can be placed on the person.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Moderna vaccine.
“Null, void, and of no effect.” Says Supreme Court Judge who ruled against the vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
A Watertown woman who has found herself homeless for years, in her own words.
Homeless woman urges Watertown lawmakers to help: ‘I’m not trash’
Authorities are investigating after a Colorado man was hospitalized from eating rat poison in a...
Rat poison found in man’s Taco Bell meal, authorities say
Michael Snow
Trial for man accused of killing SUNY Potsdam student pushed back
A home on State Route 12E near Three Mile Bay was damaged in a Thursday morning fire.
Fire damages Three Mile Bay home

Latest News

Fort Drum
Aviation training could increase noise levels at Fort Drum
WWNY TV Dinner 11-15-19
TV Dinner: Graupensuppe
The Indian River volleyball team is near the top in the Frontier League.
Indian River volleyball team sets sights on sectional title
In honor of Wade Oakes
In honor of local bowler Wade Oakes