Teena M. Washburn, 68 of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Memorial Service for Teena M. Washburn, age 68 of Ogdensburg will be held at 2:00pm on Thursday (January 26, 2023) at the New Testament Church in Ogdensburg with Pastor Greg Hurlbut officiating. Entombment will follow at Foxwood Memorial Park.

Teena passed away on Wednesday (January 18, 2023) at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center surrounded by her family.

Surviving is her husband Gerald; a son Christopher; a daughter Heather; three brothers William Bushey and David (Tami) Richer of Ogdensburg and John (Sherri) Bushey of Tennessee.

She was predeceased by her uncle & aunt Bruce & Joyce Richer who raised her.

Teena was born on July 9, 1954 in Ogdensburg. She attended St. Mary’s Academy and graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1973. She later was married to Gerald R. Washburn on April 24, 1976 at Notre Dame Church.

During her career she worked at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home in the kitchen, Cedars Nursing Home as an aid, raised her family, and then became employed as a machine operator at ComPAS, until she retired in 1994. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, knitting, needlepoint, baking, traveling, bowling, playing cards, being on the river, spending time with her family and going to church.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Agarwal Renal Center, 124 Ford Avenue, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

