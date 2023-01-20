TV Dinner: Graupensuppe

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a German-style barley soup called Graupensuppe. It’s a warm, hearty soup that will bring the whole household running to supper.

Barley, Chef Chris Manning says, absorbs four times its weight in water, compared with the two times rice absorbs.

It’s simple dish that’s easy to put together.

Graupensuppe

- 8 cups chicken broth

- 1 12-ounce German-style beer

- 1 cup pearl barley

- ½ pound diced kielbasa

- 1 cup diced onion

- 1 cup diced celery

- 1 cup diced carrot

- 2 cups diced Brussels sprouts

- 2 cups diced potatoes

- 1 strip bacon, cooked and diced

- 1/2 teaspoon whole-leaf thyme

- Pinch of ground nutmeg

- Pinch of smoked paprika

- 2 garlic cloves, minced

- Salt and pepper to taste

Bring chicken broth, beer, and barley to a boil in a four-quart Dutch oven. Turn heat down to a simmer and add the rest of the ingredients.

Simmer for 45 minutes. Add more chicken broth as needed so it resembles a soup or stew.

Garnish with sour cream and minced green onion.

