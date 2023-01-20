Vet offers advice on caring for puppies & kittens

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dr. Beulah Miller with South Jefferson Veterinary Hospital has been feeding puppies every four hours for about four weeks.

She ended up with half of a litter of eight chiweenie puppies from the rescue group All Creatures Big and Small. At the time, the pups were about a week old and the mother had died.

For most people, though, Dr. Miller says it’s best to adopt puppies or kittens after about eight to 12 weeks. Not only are they weaned by then, but they’ve learned to be puppies or kittens from their littermates and parents.

The next step is to take them to a vet so they can be evaluated and get their first vaccines.

Watch the video for more of her tips during an interview on 7 News At Noon.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.