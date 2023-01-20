Watertown continues working on new zoning plan

In the city’s draft zoning ordinance, so called “warming centers” to help the homeless are now being defined as adult daycares, which could be built in 3 of the 8 proposed districts that make up the city.(wwny)
By Zach Grady
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown continues to create a new plan on what can we where in the city, meaning it’s looking at it’s zoning.

The city is on its way to simplifying it’s zoning, reducing it from twelve down to eight.

The new zoning will allow for mixed-use districts, containing both residential and commercial properties, similar to the layout of Washington Street.

Additionally, inside the newly zoned residential districts, homes will be capped to be either single family dwellings or duplexes.

One issue of contention though, the number of parking spaces inside the city.

“I’ll go and I’ll listen, and I’ll talk, but this whole thing is way too soon for the average citizen in this city to digest,” said resident Leonard Spaziani.

“We need to look toward what we are going to be, and I hope it’s not a city of parking lots,” said Watertown Planning Committee member, Linda Fields.

The next step, a recommendation to city council to adopt the process and scheduling of a public hearing, which will likely be held sometime between now and March.

