Watertown superintendent candidates face public

Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As the Watertown City School District narrows its search for a new superintendent, it was the public’s turn Thursday night to ask questions of the candidates.

Robert Finster, Tom Jennings, and Larry Schmiegal are vying for the position.

A few dozen parents — and even some students — came out to question them on a slew of topics, from drug use at school to the quality of school lunches.

Kelly Macutek has two kids in the district and says she’s pleased she was able to address the candidates face to face.

“This is the leader, so to speak, and the direction,” she said. “We need to make sure that it’s a direction that we as a community, as parents, as teachers, as just involved citizens are behind. Again, it’s just an awesome opportunity.”

Each person at the Q & A session was given a sheet to write down feedback on the candidates, which the Board of Education will consult while making its decision.

Finster is superintendent at Harrisville Central School, Jennings is the Pulaski Academy and Central School superintendent, and Larry Schmiegel is high school principal for the Monroe County School District in Key West, Florida.

