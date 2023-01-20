What’s next? That’s the question as the City of Watertown prepares to open the Watertown Golf Club this spring

What typically takes years of prep for a small business, the City of Watertown aims to do in...
What typically takes years of prep for a small business, the City of Watertown aims to do in months.(wwny)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - What typically takes years of prep for a small business, the City of Watertown aims to do in months.

“There’s nobody in City Hall, on city staff that have ever run or managed a golf course,” said Mayor Jeff Smith.

With the focus off lawsuits and debates, the city can now look to a May opening date for the Watertown Golf Club.

“You can break a golf course down into three components: One is the grounds keeping, another one is the selling of food and beverage. The other is the business operation of the course,” said Watertown City Manager Ken Mix.

When it comes to food and drink, one thing the city won’t dabble in is alcohol sales.

“It’s extremely expensive in terms of potential liability. It’s something our previous city attorney advised us against,” said Smith.

But that doesn’t mean you can’t sip on a beverage around the greens.

“If we do go ahead with that scenario, we’ll put out a request for proposals for hopefully local caterers, local restaurants that might want to try to operate it during the golf season,” said Mix.

As for grounds keeping, Mix says the city will definitely need to hire more people to work on the green.

“Parks and Recs use a combination of union employees and seasonal employees who are not union employees, so it may be a combination of the two,” said Mix.

The big question is: Will the city be able to get a golf club up and running in four months?

“That’s what a majority wants to do, so we’ll have to try and make it work,” said Smith.

As for what’s next, Mix says the city has to put together a budget, make some decisions on how the course will be operated, and set up a fee schedule. Look for a few more answers in February.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Moderna vaccine.
“Null, void, and of no effect.” Says Supreme Court Judge who ruled against the vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
A Watertown woman who has found herself homeless for years, in her own words.
Homeless woman urges Watertown lawmakers to help: ‘I’m not trash’
You could call the idea a “grand slam.” From humble beginnings in an owners’ basement, to a...
A north country success story: Croghan business takes off with sales nationwide
Michael Snow
Trial for man accused of killing SUNY Potsdam student pushed back
Authorities are investigating after a Colorado man was hospitalized from eating rat poison in a...
Rat poison found in man’s Taco Bell meal, authorities say

Latest News

Ogdemsburg History Museum
Ogdensburg History Museum receives $10K to bring technological upgrades to the museum
Gouverneur Town Supervisor David Spilman Jr. and Village Mayor Ron McDougall are putting...
A plan to save a piece of Gouverneur history
This week on Blast from the Past, we head to the hill where people were sledding Thompson Park...
Blast from the Past: Sledding at Thompson Park in 1999
Ask the Pharmacist - Originally Aired, Thursday, January 19