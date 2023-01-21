Cornhole brings the community together to help one of their own battle cancer

By Chad Charette
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - What started as a backyard cornhole game with friends has now turned into a team that is helping to change lives in the community.

The Black River Baggers held a benefit tournament at the Best Western on Watertown’s Washington Street Saturday for Glen Ritz, one of the founding members of the group who was recently diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a form of bone cancer.

Organizers say close to 200 people came to out to participate with half of the registration fees collected going toward helping Ritz in his fight against cancer.

“It is amazing, it is absolutely amazing. A lot of people that don’t even play cornhole are here, there is people that don’t play cornhole and decided to play cornhole so it’s amazing,” siad Tandra Trowbridge, Co-Founder of the Black River Baggers.

Trowbridge says this is one of many benefits they hope to host in the future as many community members have approached them about hosting an event so they can bring people together for their cause.

