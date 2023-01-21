Fort Drum soldiers prepare for potential deployment

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Soldiers stationed at Fort Drum are being asked to prepare for a potential deployment.

The Department of the Army made the announcement that soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division Headquarters stationed at Fort Drum are being asked to prepare to deploy to potentially help backfill units currently in Europe. That could include the most senior commander of the division, the division’s commander, MG Gregory Anderson.

The Army says this rapid deployment would ensure the United States continues to be well positioned to provide a robust deterrent and defensive posture alongside our Allies across the European continent.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.