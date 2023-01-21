Fort Drum soldiers prepare for potential deployment

A group of soldiers deploying Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield on Fort Drum. (February 2022)
A group of soldiers deploying Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield on Fort Drum. (February 2022)(Fort Drum Public Affairs)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Soldiers stationed at Fort Drum are being asked to prepare for a potential deployment.

The Department of the Army made the announcement that soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division Headquarters stationed at Fort Drum are being asked to prepare to deploy to potentially help backfill units currently in Europe. That could include the most senior commander of the division, the division’s commander, MG Gregory Anderson.

The Army says this rapid deployment would ensure the United States continues to be well positioned to provide a robust deterrent and defensive posture alongside our Allies across the European continent.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Huckle
No jail time for former police officer
You could call the idea a “grand slam.” From humble beginnings in an owners’ basement, to a...
A north country success story: Croghan business takes off with sales nationwide
Samaritan Summit Village
State completes investigation into Samaritan Summit Village death
Jonas Scott LaComb, 39, of the Crowner Road, Carthage, was stricken suddenly and died early...
Jonas Scott LaComb, 39, of Carthage
What typically takes years of prep for a small business, the City of Watertown aims to do in...
What’s next? That’s the question as the City of Watertown prepares to open the Watertown Golf Club this spring

Latest News

With parts of the Saint Lawrence River frozen over, some folks took advantage in Alexandria Bay...
It’s derby day in Alexandria Bay
There are no injuries to report after a gun was fired on Winslow Street in Watertown Saturday...
Shot fired on Winslow Street, Watertown Police investigate
What started as a backyard cornhole game with friends has now turned into a team that is...
Cornhole brings the community together to help one of their own battle cancer
Boys’ and girls’ high school basketball along with the North Country battle in women’s college...
Friday Sports: Frontier League contests the center of the basketball scene