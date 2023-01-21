Friday Sports: Frontier League contests the center of the basketball scene

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Boys’ and girls’ high school basketball along with the North Country battle in women’s college hockey were on the docket Friday night.

Two state ranked teams met in Philadelphia as Indian River hosted General Brown in a girls’ Frontier League contest.

Off the opening tip, Kori Nichols lays in 2 to put the Lady Lions up 2. With the basket, Nichols eclipses the 1,000 point mark for her career.

The Lady Warriors answer as Allison LaMora goes up strong inside: Indian River down 2.

Then it was Raven Marsell with the floater in the paint: Indian River up 1.

Ainsley Fuller finishes the break for the Lady Lions.

Indian River goes on to nip General Brown 41-36.

At IHC, a battle for bragging rights in the city as the Lady Cavaliers hosted Watertown.

In the 2nd quarter, Ariana Verdi nails the long distance jumper: Watertown down 15.

Back the other way, Abby Bombard hits the scoop shot in the paint.

IHC goes on to beat Watertown 59-33.

In Boys’ Frontier League Basketball from Philadelphia, Indian River hosted General Brown.

In the 3rd quarter, Tucker Rosbrook drives baseline for the basket: Lions by 17.

The Warriors answer as Ethan Petrus hits the 3 ball: Warriors down 22.

Luke Heller finishes inside as General Brown beats Indian River 63-38.

In boys’ non-league basketball from JCC, Copenhagen met Morristown.

In the 2nd quarter, Kameron Toland hits the 3 pointer for Morristown.

Elijah Smith buries the short jumper in the paint: 20-17 Copenhagen.

In the 3rd quarter, Joseph Wrobel lays in 2 off the turnover to put Morristown within 1.

Josh L’Huiller goes coast to coast for 2 and 1.

Copenhagen beats Morristown 48-41.

In Women’s ECAC Hockey from Appleton Arena, St. Lawrence hosted Clarkson in the Route 11 rivalry.

In the 2nd period, there was no score as Abby Hustler dents the back of the net: Lady Saints in front 1-0.

Still in the 2nd, Kiley Mastel dents the back of the net on a power play goal: 2-0 Lady Saints.

Clarkson pulls to within 1 on Anne Cherkowski’s power play tally.

This game ends in a 2-all overtime tie.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.