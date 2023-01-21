Mary Anne McPherson, 72, of Ogdensburg

Mrs. McPherson passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, at the Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Mary Anne McPherson, age 72, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Monday, January 23, 2023 at 1:30PM at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. Jude Nnadibuagha officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00AM until 1:00PM on Monday, January 23, 2023 at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mrs. McPherson passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, at the Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown, NY.

Mary Anne is survived by her husband, Thomas McPherson of Ogdensburg, NY; her children, Thomas McPherson Jr. and Lori of Buffalo, NY, Angela Curatolo and her husband, Matthew, of Ogdensburg, NY, and Kristin and David Davidson Jr. of Pillar Point; her siblings, Curtis Dishaw Jr. and his wife, Teresa, of Ogdensburg, NY, Lawrence Dishaw of Ogdensburg, NY, David Dishaw and his wife, Kerrie, of Endicott, NY, Daniel Dishaw and his companion, Evelyn LaFlair, of Ogdensburg, NY, Yvonne “Bonnie” Griffith and her husband, Richard, of Ogdensburg, NY, Deborah Dishaw-Smith and her husband, David, of Rochester, NY, and Annette Boettcher and her husband, Patrick, of Mesa, AZ; 7 grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is predeceased by her parents and her brother, Christopher Dishaw.

Mary Anne was born on November 16, 1950, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of the late Curtis J. and Anna “Eva” (Deloney) Dishaw. She graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1969, and the Ogdensburg School of Practical Nursing in 1971. Mary married Thomas William McPherson Sr. on September 18, 1971, at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. Donald Manfred officiating. Mary was first employed at St. Joseph’s Home as an LPN as well as a private duty nurse and later worked as part of the Office of Emergency Services in Canton. She loved to volunteer at the local elementary schools.

Mary Anne enjoyed gardening, vacationing, photography, playing cards, being a part of the Ogdensburg Chaparral Marching Band, reading, especially Mary Higgins Clark, and attending family gatherings. She loved nothing more than spending time with and spoiling her grandbabies. She also enjoyed crafting and participating in craft shows for over 15 years.

Donations may be made in Mary Anne’s memory to Hope Lodge, 237 East Ave, Burlington, VT, Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl.17, Chicago, IL 60601, Samaritan Keep Home, 133 Pratt St, Watertown, NY 13601 or to a local charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.