Mary Anne McPherson, 72, of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Mrs. McPherson passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, at the Samaritan Keep Home in...
Mrs. McPherson passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, at the Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown, NY.(Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Mary Anne McPherson, age 72, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Monday, January 23, 2023 at 1:30PM at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. Jude Nnadibuagha officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00AM until 1:00PM on Monday, January 23, 2023 at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mrs. McPherson passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, at the Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown, NY.

Mary Anne is survived by her husband, Thomas McPherson of Ogdensburg, NY; her children, Thomas McPherson Jr. and Lori of Buffalo, NY, Angela Curatolo and her husband, Matthew, of Ogdensburg, NY, and Kristin and David Davidson Jr. of Pillar Point; her siblings, Curtis Dishaw Jr. and his wife, Teresa, of Ogdensburg, NY, Lawrence Dishaw of Ogdensburg, NY, David Dishaw and his wife, Kerrie, of Endicott, NY, Daniel Dishaw and his companion, Evelyn LaFlair, of Ogdensburg, NY, Yvonne “Bonnie” Griffith and her husband, Richard, of Ogdensburg, NY, Deborah Dishaw-Smith and her husband, David, of Rochester, NY, and Annette Boettcher and her husband, Patrick, of Mesa, AZ; 7 grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is predeceased by her parents and her brother, Christopher Dishaw.

Mary Anne was born on November 16, 1950, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of the late Curtis J. and Anna “Eva” (Deloney) Dishaw. She graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1969, and the Ogdensburg School of Practical Nursing in 1971. Mary married Thomas William McPherson Sr. on September 18, 1971, at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. Donald Manfred officiating. Mary was first employed at St. Joseph’s Home as an LPN as well as a private duty nurse and later worked as part of the Office of Emergency Services in Canton. She loved to volunteer at the local elementary schools.

Mary Anne enjoyed gardening, vacationing, photography, playing cards, being a part of the Ogdensburg Chaparral Marching Band, reading, especially Mary Higgins Clark, and attending family gatherings. She loved nothing more than spending time with and spoiling her grandbabies. She also enjoyed crafting and participating in craft shows for over 15 years.

Donations may be made in Mary Anne’s memory to Hope Lodge, 237 East Ave, Burlington, VT, Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl.17, Chicago, IL 60601, Samaritan Keep Home, 133 Pratt St, Watertown, NY 13601 or to a local charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

What started as a backyard cornhole game with friends has now turned into a team that is...
Cornhole brings the community together to help one of their own battle cancer
Boys’ and girls’ high school basketball along with the North Country battle in women’s college...
Friday Sports: Frontier League contests the center of the basketball scene
Friday Sports: Frontier League contests the center of the basketball scene
Candles
Ronald J. Guyette, 69, of Norwood

Obituaries

Everett J. Dibble Sr., age 89 of the Stone Church Road Ogdensburg passed away at Claxton...
Everett J. Dibble Sr., 89, of Ogdensburg
Beatrice McEathron, age 95, of Oswegatchie, NY, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023 at...
Beatrice McEathron, 95, of Oswegatchie
State completes investigation into Samaritan Summit Village death
What’s next? That’s the question as the City of Watertown prepares to open the Watertown Golf Club this spring
Blast from the Past: Sledding at Thompson Park in 1999
A plan to save a piece of Gouverneur history