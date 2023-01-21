Shot fired on Winslow Street, Watertown Police investigate

There are no injuries to report after a gun was fired on Winslow Street in Watertown Saturday afternoon.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There are no injuries to report after a gun was fired on Winslow Street in Watertown Saturday afternoon.

A portion of Winslow Street from Washington to Franklin Streets was taped off as local authorities investigated what happened.

Watertown Police Detective Sargent Joe Qiaquinto says one shot was fired on scene, but there were no injuries to report.

Police did recover a firearm when they responded to the incident.

Our reporter who was on scene saw one man get arrested and put into a patrol car and a possible 2nd person involved in the back of a patrol vehicle.

Giaquinto says they believe there are no other suspects are at large as this time.

We will update this story as we learn more.

