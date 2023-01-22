Arrests made in Winslow Street shooting incident

Charles Woodrum
Charles Woodrum(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An arrest has been made in connection to the shooting incident in the City of Watertown on Saturday.

Watertown City Police arrested 21-year-old Charles Woodrum in the 300 block of Winslow Street around 3:15 Saturday afternoon. According to court documents, Woodrum fired one round of a 9 millimeter handgun at Patrick L Collins the second, during an argument.

Collins was not hurt and the handgun was recovered on scene.

Woodrum is charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree, Menacing in the 2nd Degree, and Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree.

He was arraigned and is being held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building. Woodrum’s bail is set at $2,500.

On Sunday, two other arrests were also made. City police arrested 23-year-old Chris Woodrum, Charles’ brother, and 22-year-old Kirsten Kimberlin for falsifying police reports.

Court documents say both told police that Charles Woodrum was inside of their Winslow Street residence when they heard a gun shot outside, when in fact he was the one who fired the handgun. They were both arraigned and released with appearance tickets for Watertown City Court in February.

