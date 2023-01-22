BROOKSVILLE, Florida (WWNY) - Donald W. Sutcliffe, 86, formerly of Sackets Harbor and Adams Center, passed away Saturday, January 21st, 2023 at the Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville, FL..

Mr. Sutcliffe is a retired Post Master from Long Beach, Long Island.

Among his survivors is his wife, Susan

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.

A complete obituary with dates and times of services will follow.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.