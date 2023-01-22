Frederick P. Barton, 84, of LaFargeville

On Thursday, January 19, 2023, long time LaFargeville resident Frederick P. Barton passed away at SUNY Upstate Medical Center after a short illness. He was 84. (Source: Funeral Home)

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - On Thursday, January 19, 2023, long time LaFargeville resident Frederick P. Barton passed away at SUNY Upstate Medical Center after a short illness. He was 84.

Fred was born on September 23, 1938, in the town of Orleans, son of the late Paul C. and Evelyn M. Schultz Barton. Fred was raised on his family’s farm on East Ridge Road in LaFargeville. He graduated from LaFargeville Central School in 1956 and went on to serve in the United States Air Force working on radar systems in Vermont and Illinois.

After leaving the Air Force, Fred worked for Frink Sno-Plow in Clayton and with Morrow Electric. He then went on to work as a drilling and blasting superintendent on I-81 for Lane Construction. After leaving Lane Construction, Fred took over his family farm raising his children and working with his brother Dick with Barton Brothers Artificial Breeders Service. After leaving the farm in 1973, Fred went on to work on Road Construction in the Southern Tier for 2 years. He then spent several years working with his sons in their own electrical, paint spraying, and foam insulation businesses. One of the highlights of his electrical business was performing all the electrical work for Water Fun Village.

Fred later went back into farming with his sons and also started a few years later the first AG-Bag business supporting many farmers in the North Country. He was formerly married to Carolyn O’Neill of Clayton, NY and Linda Prentice of Dexter, NY.

In the 1970s Fred was an avid snowmobile racer and enthusiast throughout the areas of Clayton, LaFargeville, and Chaumont. He had his own snowmobile shop where he repaired many of his friends and neighbor’s snowmobiles. During that time, he constructed one of only thirteen “4 Cylinder King Cat” snowmobiles in the United States. Throughout his life he was known for his creativeness and ability to design and construct his own inventions.

Fred loved his family and his farm. He especially loved hosting the annual Barton Family Reunion. He also loved to spend time with his friends, ice fishing, having a great time and sharing many laughs.

Fred is survived by his 3 sons, Paul F. Barton and fiancé, Nancy Allen, Bradenton FL, Kyle E. Barton and wife, Tricia, Clayton, and Timothy L. Barton, Clayton. Fred has ten grandchildren Frederick B. Barton, Paul C. Barton, Timothy L. Barton Jr., Jaime L. Barton, Kaleb J. Barton, Alexandria B. Barton, Kylie M. Gorgen, Lindsay T. Barton, Nathan A. Barton, Cariss B. Jackson and great grandson Dawson Jackson and great granddaughters Savannah and Sienna Barton. He is also survived by 3 of his siblings, Joyce Bancroft and husband, David, Oxbow, James Barton and wife Carol, Clayton and his sister Joan Fitchette, LaFargeville, his sister in-law Kay Barton, LaFargeville, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his sister Jean Heady and his brother Richard Barton.

His family wishes to express their gratitude to Fred’s close friends, Leon Jones, Kevin Strough, Vern Thompson, Joe James, Roger Jorah, Kevin Orvis, Chip Bartlett, his nephew Doug Backus, and cousin Kenny Barton for all their support and companionship over the past several years.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, January 28, at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, 38422 NYS Rt. 37, Theresa, NY from 1pm to 2pm followed by a Funeral at 2pm, with Pastor Dean Morrow, officiating and reception at the LaFargeville Legion at 4pm. His burial will be in Grove Cemetery in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, his family would like donations in his name to either TIERS, P. O. Box 524, Clayton, NY, or Airport Christian Fellowship Church, 17315 NYS Rt 12F, Dexter, NY 13634. Online condolences to his family may be posted at www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com.

