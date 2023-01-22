More snow on the way

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures tonight will stay where they are as we continue to see light snow flurries.

Sunday we will see flurries off and on for most of the day as highs reach the mid 30s. The chance for a widespread snow will increase Sunday evening and overnight into Monday. Snow accumulation will be light as most will only see 1 to 3 inches by Monday.

Monday we will keep a 60% for light snow as cooler air moves in. Highs will be in the lower 30s.

Tuesday we will see a few lake enhanced snow showers with high in the mid 30s.

Wednesday highs will be in the upper 20s. While most of Wednesday will be a calm day we will start to see our next winter storm by Wednesday evening and overnight into Thursday.

Snow showers look to stick around all day Thursday as highs get in the upper 20s.

Friday we might see a little bit of lake effect snow with highs in the mid 20s.

