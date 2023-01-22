More snow on the way

By Kris Hudson
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 9:02 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures tonight will stay where they are as we continue to see light snow flurries.

Sunday we will see flurries off and on for most of the day as highs reach the mid 30s. The chance for a widespread snow will increase Sunday evening and overnight into Monday. Snow accumulation will be light as most will only see 1 to 3 inches by Monday.

Monday we will keep a 60% for light snow as cooler air moves in. Highs will be in the lower 30s.

Tuesday we will see a few lake enhanced snow showers with high in the mid 30s.

Wednesday highs will be in the upper 20s. While most of Wednesday will be a calm day we will start to see our next winter storm by Wednesday evening and overnight into Thursday.

Snow showers look to stick around all day Thursday as highs get in the upper 20s.

Friday we might see a little bit of lake effect snow with highs in the mid 20s.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Huckle
No jail time for former police officer
You could call the idea a “grand slam.” From humble beginnings in an owners’ basement, to a...
A north country success story: Croghan business takes off with sales nationwide
Samaritan Summit Village
State completes investigation into Samaritan Summit Village death
Jonas Scott LaComb, 39, of the Crowner Road, Carthage, was stricken suddenly and died early...
Jonas Scott LaComb, 39, of Carthage
There are no injuries to report after a gun was fired on Winslow Street in Watertown Saturday...
Shot fired on Winslow Street, Watertown Police investigate

Latest News

WX
7 News This Evening Weather
7 day
Dry and cold on Saturday
7 day
wwny 6pm weather
7-day forecast
Friday noon weather