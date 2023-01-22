Saturday Sports: Carthage dominates the Frontier League Wrestling Championships

BEAVER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - The Frontier League Wrestling Championships took place at Beaver River Saturday afternoon.

The best the Frontier League has to offer met on the mat for the championship final.

At 102 pounds, Ryan Munn of Carthage pins Beaver River’s Derrick Walseman.

At 110 pounds, Brock Frederick records an 18-2 decision over Aydin Downing of Carthage.

We move to 118 pounds- it was Tomah Gummow of Indian River with a 19-4 decision over Marek Morrison of South Lewis.

At 126 pounds, Chase Nevills of Copenhagen records a pin over Carthage’s Shay Sinitiere.

We move to 132 pounds where it was Patrick Grimsey of Lowville with a 3-2 decision of Chase Lawton of South Jefferson.

After Manuel Gonzalez of Indian River is awarded a forfeit at 138 pounds, Rylie Monica of South Jefferson records a 2-1 decision over Kayleb Martin of Sackets Harbor.

At 152 pounds, Copenhagen’s Tavion Camper with a 13-4 decision of Brady Lynch.

We move to 160 pounds, Jack Clough of Watertown with a 6-2 decision of Cale Buckley of General Brown.

At 172 pounds, Sean Kelly of Lowville defeats Aiden Highers of South Lewis 4-1.

At 189 pounds, Matthew Marks of South Lewis records the pin of James Gibbons Jr of Carthage.

We move to 215 pounds, and the most exciting match of the night. Thomas Kennedy of Carthage pins Davin Dewaine of Indian River in overtime.

At 285 pounds, Kamdyn Dorchester of Carthage wins in overtime over Hared Cook of Indian River.

Carthage wins the team title with Indian River second, and Lowville finishing third.

In the pool, the Boys’ Frontier League Swimming Championships took place at Indian River Middle School.

11 events took place with the diving portion taking place on Wednesday.

Watertown finishes 1st with 556 points, South Jeff 2nd with 435 points, Lowville 3rd, Carthage 4th, Indian River 5th and Gouverneur 6th.

In girls’ non-league hoops from Heuvelton, the Lady Bulldogs hosted Lowville.

In the 4th quarter, Rylin McAllister drives the lane for the hoop and foul: 43-39 Heuvelton.

Lowville was down 3 when Jakayla Spence nails the 3 pointer, tying the game at 46.

Anna Dening misses the 3, but gets the ball back and drives baseline for the hoop to put Lowville up 2.

Lowville nips Heuvelton 48-46.

In Boys’ NAC Basketball from Potsdam, the Sandstoners hosted Norwood Norfolk.

In the 1st quarter, Ian VanWagner finishes the break: Potsdam up 2.

Then it was Theodore Hughes taking the feed for the lay-in to put Potsdam on top 4.

Hughes drives the lane for 2 and 1: Sandstoners up 8.

Matthew Richards gets the roll for the Flyers, but Potsdam beats Norwood Norfolk 80-22.

In men’s college basketball from the McVean Athletic Center, JCC hosted Broome.

In the 1st half, Isaiah Lemon rips yarn on the pullup in the lane: JCC up 2.

Shamell Ponds misses the layup, but Lemon is there for the board and bucket.

JCC beats Broome 98-62.

In the early game at JCC, the Lady Cannoneers also faced Broome.

In the 1st quarter, Daelynn Alcock kisses 2 of glass off the inbounds: JCC up 2.

Then it was Kalyna Bryant with the drive, bucket and she’s fouled. The game tied.

Torie Moore nails the pullup from the free throw line as JCC goes on to beat Broome 56-47.

The Route 11 rivalry continued Saturday afternoon in Potsdam as Clarkson hosted St. Lawrence.

It was scoreless in the 2nd when Brooke McQuigge dented the back of the net 1:22 in to put Clarkson on top 1-0.

Late in the 2nd, the Lady Saints tie it when Julia Goslings rocket splits the pipes, tying the game at 1.

Under a minute left in the 2nd, Clarkson regains the lead on Nicole Gosling’s rocket.

Clarkson goes on to beat St. Lawrence 3-1.

In men’s college hockey, the Clarkson Golden Knights were on the road meeting Union.

In the 1st period, Clarkson was down 1-0 when Brady Egan lights the lamp, knotting the score at 1.

22 seconds later, Clarkson takes the lead when Jordan Power connects: 2-1 Golden Knights. Clarkson wins 4-3.

