Trailer home in Hannawa Falls sees extensive damage from early morning blaze

HANNAWA FALLS, New York (WWNY) - An early morning fire near Hannawa Falls leaves extensive damage to a trailer home.

Hannawa Falls Fire Chief Dereck Sagriff says their department was dispatched to 161 Butternut Ridge Road just before 2 AM for a reported structure fire.

Upon arriving on scene, Sagriff says there were elements of a fire in the ceiling and walls of the trailer. He says they believe it started in the family’s wood stove and then spread to other parts of the home.

There were 4 people home at the time, but all were able to get out unharmed.

Sagriff says the structure isn’t a total loss but extensive repairs would need to be made.

Hannawa Falls Fire Department was assisted on scene by crews from Colton and Pierrepont Fire Departments.

