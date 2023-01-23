Carolyn A. Jones, 73, of Massena

Mrs. Jones passed away late Thursday evening at home with family at her side. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life gathering for Carolyn A. Jones, 73, a resident of Cornell Ave, Massena, will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the Massena Moose Lodge starting at 1 p.m. Mrs. Jones passed away late Thursday evening at home with family at her side.

Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Tamara “Tammy” McCargar; eleven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Carolyn is also survived by a brother, George Murray and a sister, Carol Droppo as well as several nieces and nephews. Carolyn was being cared for by Hospice and her nephew, Delton Weller.

She was pre-deceased by her parents, a daughter Mary Jane LaMay; four brothers, Harold, Vernon, Anthony and Morris and two sisters, Mary McGregor and Patricia Pryce.

Born in Potsdam, NY on October 28, 1949 to the late Vernon and Dorothy Caskinette Murray, she attended Potsdam Central School and married John Jones on October 26, 1969. He later passed away on November 16, 2013. Carolyn was a devoted homemaker and enjoyed spending time with family, dancing, playing cards and socializing.

Memorial Donations in Carolyn’s name can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .

The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Carolyn A. Jones.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.