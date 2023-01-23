Christine Mary (Peckham) Hine, of Brownville

Christine Mary (Peckham) Hine. Born in Brownville, NY October 23, 1947, passed away at St. Josephs hospital January 20, 2023 of influenza. (Source: Funeral Home)

Christine was born and raised in Brownville, NY. She graduated from General Brown High School in 1967 where she was the captain of the cheerleading squad. She graduated from Bridgeport University in 1972. Later in life she was the biggest cheerleader at every family member’s respective sports, attending as many General Brown wrestling and soccer matches and baseball games as possible. Christine loved people, and everyone that knew her felt she was their biggest cheering section. She worked for many years as a waitress at Benny’s, the Crown and Feather, and Sholette’s Steak House, and ultimately achieved her dream of owning her own bar and restaurant, Kimbuctu, in Dexter, NY. She sold the restaurant when she retired.

Christine was an avid reader and especially enjoyed anything written by Agatha Christie. You could find her glued to her book until the “whodunit” moment was revealed. If you were a wise person, you wouldn’t bet against her or try to start a conversation with her during her favorite show, Jeopardy. She did not require you to answer in the form of a question as long as you watched along with her. She was on many of our short lists as a phone-a-friend if we were ever selected for a game show.

Christine enjoyed the water her whole life. Spending summers on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River and living near the ocean in Milford, Connecticut were some of her fondest memories. She enjoyed spending time with her family on car rides to the Adirondacks or boat trips on the lake or river. She always was quick to offer a sandwich from her cooler early in the trip and always had extra made “in case we get stranded again like the Blizzard of ‘77″, the Blizzard was also the same reason no one in the family could tolerate turkey and dumplings.

She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years Harold Hine Jr. and her “best dog ever”, Tiny. Four children: Christopher (Dixie) Trew, Daryl (Laurie) Trew, Carrie (Joseph) Deleone, David (Kelly) Hine. Five grandchildren: Joey Deleone, Gino Deleone, Donovan Trew, Makena Trew, Riley (Marissa Phillips) Maitland. Two brothers: John (Casilda) Peckham and Jim Peckham. Several nieces and nephews, extended family members, and many she considered as close personal friends. She was loved and her laugh and smile will be missed by all.

She is pre deceased by her parents Mary Ann (Londraville) and John R. Peckham, and her brother Jay Peckham.

Calling hours will be held 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, January 26th at the Johnson Funeral Home.

A Funeral Mass will be said 11 a.m. on Friday, January 27th at Immaculate Conception Church.

Burial will be held in the spring in Dexter Cemetery.

