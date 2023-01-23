City resident reserves right to appeal Watertown Golf Club ruling

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown woman has filed notice that she reserves her right to appeal a judge’s ruling that the city’s purchase of the Watertown Golf Course can move forward.

State Supreme Court Judge James McClusky last week denied Maryellen Blevins’ request for a restraining order to prevent the city from buying the course. At the same time, he granted the city’s motion to dismiss Blevins’ lawsuit.

On Friday, Blevins filed an appeal with the state’s Appellate Division seeking to reverse McClusky’s decision.

Blevins is seeking to halt the city’s $3.4 million purchase of the course, saying that it was too expensive and that without an appraisal it is, in effect, a gift, which violates the state’s constitution.

In his ruling, McClusky said the purchase is legal and can move forward. He said if a voter believes their representatives paid too much for something, they can express their displeasure at the ballot box.

When reached for comment, Blevins told 7NEWS there was no comment “at this time.”

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.