City resident reserves right to appeal Watertown Golf Club ruling

Watertown Golf Club
Watertown Golf Club(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown woman has filed notice that she reserves her right to appeal a judge’s ruling that the city’s purchase of the Watertown Golf Course can move forward.

State Supreme Court Judge James McClusky last week denied Maryellen Blevins’ request for a restraining order to prevent the city from buying the course. At the same time, he granted the city’s motion to dismiss Blevins’ lawsuit.

On Friday, Blevins filed an appeal with the state’s Appellate Division seeking to reverse McClusky’s decision.

Blevins is seeking to halt the city’s $3.4 million purchase of the course, saying that it was too expensive and that without an appraisal it is, in effect, a gift, which violates the state’s constitution.

In his ruling, McClusky said the purchase is legal and can move forward. He said if a voter believes their representatives paid too much for something, they can express their displeasure at the ballot box.

When reached for comment, Blevins told 7NEWS there was no comment “at this time.”

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group of soldiers deploying Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield on Fort Drum. (February 2022)
Fort Drum soldiers prepare for potential deployment
Brandon Huckle
No jail time for former police officer
There are no injuries to report after a gun was fired on Winslow Street in Watertown Saturday...
Shot fired on Winslow Street, Watertown Police investigate
With parts of the Saint Lawrence River frozen over, some folks took advantage in Alexandria Bay...
It’s derby day in Alexandria Bay
What started as a backyard cornhole game with friends has now turned into a team that is...
Cornhole brings the community together to help one of their own battle cancer

Latest News

Michael Peterson
Man faces several charges after refusing to pull over during traffic stop
Cooperative Extension has tips for a healthier lifestyle
Cooperative Extension offers ‘New Year, New Snacks’ workshops
Wake Up Weather
Mostly cloudy with scattered snow
Police lights
St. Lawrence County man accused of stealing vehicle