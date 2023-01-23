Cooperative Extension offers ‘New Year, New Snacks’ workshops

Cooperative Extension has tips for a healthier lifestyle
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County has ideas for how families can make healthy New Year’s resolutions together.

CCE’s Colton McCracken told us about a pair of “New Year, New Snacks” workshops. Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

A workshop for ages 6 to 18 will be at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24, at Flower Memorial Library in Watertown.

Email cm785@cornell.edu for more information or call 315-788-8450, extension 270.

There’s a similar workshop for adults. That’s from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, also at Flower Memorial Library.

For that, you can call 315-788-8450, extension 248 or email lrp78@cornell.edu.

Both workshops will feature demonstrations on making healthy snacks.

